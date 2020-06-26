Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 31 ANDRESS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
31 ANDRESS
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31 ANDRESS
31 Andress Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
31 Andress Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Cute home in thePanama Park area. Close to bus lines, airport, I 95 and grocery stores. Owner will except the HUD program. No pets and no Evictions preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31 ANDRESS have any available units?
31 ANDRESS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 31 ANDRESS currently offering any rent specials?
31 ANDRESS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 ANDRESS pet-friendly?
No, 31 ANDRESS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 31 ANDRESS offer parking?
Yes, 31 ANDRESS offers parking.
Does 31 ANDRESS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 ANDRESS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 ANDRESS have a pool?
No, 31 ANDRESS does not have a pool.
Does 31 ANDRESS have accessible units?
No, 31 ANDRESS does not have accessible units.
Does 31 ANDRESS have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 ANDRESS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 ANDRESS have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 ANDRESS does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia