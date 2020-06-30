All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S

3077 Marbon Estates Lane South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3077 Marbon Estates Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Nice home in Mandarin area. Close shopping and access. Fenced yard. Tiled through out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have any available units?
3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S currently offering any rent specials?
3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S pet-friendly?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S offer parking?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not offer parking.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have a pool?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not have a pool.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have accessible units?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia