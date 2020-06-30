Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM
3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S
3077 Marbon Estates Lane South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3077 Marbon Estates Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Julington Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Nice home in Mandarin area. Close shopping and access. Fenced yard. Tiled through out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have any available units?
3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S currently offering any rent specials?
3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S pet-friendly?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S offer parking?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not offer parking.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have a pool?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not have a pool.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have accessible units?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3077 MARBON ESTATES LN S does not have units with air conditioning.
