3062 W 15TH ST
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

3062 W 15TH ST

3062 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3062 West 15th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 W 15TH ST have any available units?
3062 W 15TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3062 W 15TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3062 W 15TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 W 15TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 3062 W 15TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3062 W 15TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 3062 W 15TH ST offers parking.
Does 3062 W 15TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3062 W 15TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 W 15TH ST have a pool?
No, 3062 W 15TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 3062 W 15TH ST have accessible units?
No, 3062 W 15TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 W 15TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3062 W 15TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3062 W 15TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3062 W 15TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
