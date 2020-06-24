All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3057 4TH ST CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3057 4TH ST CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3057 4TH ST CIR

3057 4th Street Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3057 4th Street Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3057 4TH ST CIR have any available units?
3057 4TH ST CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3057 4TH ST CIR have?
Some of 3057 4TH ST CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3057 4TH ST CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3057 4TH ST CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3057 4TH ST CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3057 4TH ST CIR is pet friendly.
Does 3057 4TH ST CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3057 4TH ST CIR offers parking.
Does 3057 4TH ST CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3057 4TH ST CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3057 4TH ST CIR have a pool?
No, 3057 4TH ST CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3057 4TH ST CIR have accessible units?
No, 3057 4TH ST CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3057 4TH ST CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3057 4TH ST CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia