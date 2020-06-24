All apartments in Jacksonville
3055 2ND ST CIR

3055 2nd Street Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3055 2nd Street Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3055 2ND ST CIR have any available units?
3055 2ND ST CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3055 2ND ST CIR have?
Some of 3055 2ND ST CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3055 2ND ST CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3055 2ND ST CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3055 2ND ST CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3055 2ND ST CIR is pet friendly.
Does 3055 2ND ST CIR offer parking?
No, 3055 2ND ST CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3055 2ND ST CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3055 2ND ST CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3055 2ND ST CIR have a pool?
No, 3055 2ND ST CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3055 2ND ST CIR have accessible units?
No, 3055 2ND ST CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3055 2ND ST CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3055 2ND ST CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
