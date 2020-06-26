Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3051 ERNEST ST
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:21 AM
3051 ERNEST ST
3051 Ernest Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3051 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adoreable Bungalow with Hardwood floors & Gourmet kitchen.Large fenced backyard & garage withwasher & dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3051 ERNEST ST have any available units?
3051 ERNEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3051 ERNEST ST have?
Some of 3051 ERNEST ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3051 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
3051 ERNEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3051 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 3051 ERNEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3051 ERNEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 3051 ERNEST ST offers parking.
Does 3051 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3051 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3051 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 3051 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 3051 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 3051 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3051 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3051 ERNEST ST has units with dishwashers.
