Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3048 Phyllis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3048 Phyllis Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3048 Phyllis Street
3048 Phyllis Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3048 Phyllis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. This house is super cute! Includes stove, fridge, central heat & A/C, large inside laundry room.
This one will go fast! HUD ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3048 Phyllis Street have any available units?
3048 Phyllis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3048 Phyllis Street have?
Some of 3048 Phyllis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3048 Phyllis Street currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Phyllis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Phyllis Street pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Phyllis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3048 Phyllis Street offer parking?
No, 3048 Phyllis Street does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Phyllis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Phyllis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Phyllis Street have a pool?
No, 3048 Phyllis Street does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Phyllis Street have accessible units?
No, 3048 Phyllis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Phyllis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3048 Phyllis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia