All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3047 W 19TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3047 W 19TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3047 W 19TH ST

3047 19th St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3047 19th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 W 19TH ST have any available units?
3047 W 19TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 W 19TH ST have?
Some of 3047 W 19TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 W 19TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3047 W 19TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 W 19TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3047 W 19TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 3047 W 19TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 3047 W 19TH ST offers parking.
Does 3047 W 19TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 W 19TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 W 19TH ST have a pool?
No, 3047 W 19TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 3047 W 19TH ST have accessible units?
No, 3047 W 19TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 W 19TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3047 W 19TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia