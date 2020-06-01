3047 Cobblewood Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Move into this updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom attached garage house on the edge of a lovely pond! Large fenced yard for this family cook-outs. Ample street parking in a very safe neighborhood. Call today to schedule your tour.