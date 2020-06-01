All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:25 AM

3047 Cobblewood Ct.

3047 Cobblewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3047 Cobblewood Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move into this updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom attached garage house on the edge of a lovely pond! Large fenced yard for this family cook-outs. Ample street parking in a very safe neighborhood. Call today to schedule your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 Cobblewood Ct. have any available units?
3047 Cobblewood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 Cobblewood Ct. have?
Some of 3047 Cobblewood Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 Cobblewood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3047 Cobblewood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 Cobblewood Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3047 Cobblewood Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3047 Cobblewood Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3047 Cobblewood Ct. offers parking.
Does 3047 Cobblewood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 Cobblewood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 Cobblewood Ct. have a pool?
No, 3047 Cobblewood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3047 Cobblewood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3047 Cobblewood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 Cobblewood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 Cobblewood Ct. has units with dishwashers.
