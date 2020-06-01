Move into this updated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom attached garage house on the edge of a lovely pond! Large fenced yard for this family cook-outs. Ample street parking in a very safe neighborhood. Call today to schedule your tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3047 Cobblewood Ct. have any available units?
3047 Cobblewood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.