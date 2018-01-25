3039 Belden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come home to this 1 bedroom 1 bath featuring neutral paint and tasteful tile throughout.



Video walk through: https://youtu.be/Gf5P5sT0dOg



This home includes central AC, full size washer and dryer, fridge, microwave, oven and ceiling fans. This home is close to everything!! Downtown is 3 mins, San Marco is 3 mins and Riverside is 4 mins. Second exit door leading to fenced in back yard.



**Note: When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health.



Application Fee: $49 per applicant, must but submitted through our website: http://sevenbridgespropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/resident



Additional $20 monthly fee for water/sewer.