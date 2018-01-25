All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3039 Belden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3039 Belden Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM

3039 Belden Street

3039 Belden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3039 Belden Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come home to this 1 bedroom 1 bath featuring neutral paint and tasteful tile throughout.

Video walk through: https://youtu.be/Gf5P5sT0dOg

This home includes central AC, full size washer and dryer, fridge, microwave, oven and ceiling fans. This home is close to everything!! Downtown is 3 mins, San Marco is 3 mins and Riverside is 4 mins. Second exit door leading to fenced in back yard.

**Note: When viewing a property, please take the necessary precautions to protect your health.

Application Fee: $49 per applicant, must but submitted through our website: http://sevenbridgespropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/resident

Additional $20 monthly fee for water/sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 Belden Street have any available units?
3039 Belden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 Belden Street have?
Some of 3039 Belden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 Belden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3039 Belden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 Belden Street pet-friendly?
No, 3039 Belden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3039 Belden Street offer parking?
No, 3039 Belden Street does not offer parking.
Does 3039 Belden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3039 Belden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 Belden Street have a pool?
No, 3039 Belden Street does not have a pool.
Does 3039 Belden Street have accessible units?
No, 3039 Belden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 Belden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 Belden Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia