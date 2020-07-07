Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3032 LORMAN DR
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3032 LORMAN DR
3032 Lorman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3032 Lorman Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy and quiet 4/1 in charming old Mandarin with renovated kitchen and bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3032 LORMAN DR have any available units?
3032 LORMAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3032 LORMAN DR have?
Some of 3032 LORMAN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3032 LORMAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
3032 LORMAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 LORMAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 3032 LORMAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3032 LORMAN DR offer parking?
No, 3032 LORMAN DR does not offer parking.
Does 3032 LORMAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 LORMAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 LORMAN DR have a pool?
No, 3032 LORMAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 3032 LORMAN DR have accessible units?
No, 3032 LORMAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 LORMAN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 LORMAN DR has units with dishwashers.
