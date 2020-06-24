All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3031 W 5TH ST

3031 5th St W · No Longer Available
Location

3031 5th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 W 5TH ST have any available units?
3031 W 5TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 W 5TH ST have?
Some of 3031 W 5TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 W 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
3031 W 5TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 W 5TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 W 5TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 3031 W 5TH ST offer parking?
No, 3031 W 5TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 3031 W 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3031 W 5TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 W 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 3031 W 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 3031 W 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 3031 W 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 W 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 W 5TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
