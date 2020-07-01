Rent Calculator
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM
1 of 10
3029 4TH ST CIR
3029 4th Street Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3029 4th Street Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in the heart of Paxon. HVAC. New Carpet throughout. Tile floors in Kitchen & Bathrooms. New blinds throughout. Freshly painted interior. Large fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3029 4TH ST CIR have any available units?
3029 4TH ST CIR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3029 4TH ST CIR have?
Some of 3029 4TH ST CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 3029 4TH ST CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3029 4TH ST CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 4TH ST CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3029 4TH ST CIR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3029 4TH ST CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3029 4TH ST CIR offers parking.
Does 3029 4TH ST CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 4TH ST CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 4TH ST CIR have a pool?
No, 3029 4TH ST CIR does not have a pool.
Does 3029 4TH ST CIR have accessible units?
No, 3029 4TH ST CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 4TH ST CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 4TH ST CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
