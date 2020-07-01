3029 4TH ST CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Move in ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in the heart of Paxon. HVAC. New Carpet throughout. Tile floors in Kitchen & Bathrooms. New blinds throughout. Freshly painted interior. Large fenced in yard.