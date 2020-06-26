All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 18 2019 at 12:17 PM

3022 POST ST

3022 Florida Highway 228 · No Longer Available
Location

3022 Florida Highway 228, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 1 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 POST ST have any available units?
3022 POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3022 POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
3022 POST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 POST ST pet-friendly?
No, 3022 POST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3022 POST ST offer parking?
Yes, 3022 POST ST offers parking.
Does 3022 POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 POST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 POST ST have a pool?
No, 3022 POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 3022 POST ST have accessible units?
No, 3022 POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 POST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 POST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 POST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 POST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
