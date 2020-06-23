All apartments in Jacksonville
3018 WATER ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3018 WATER ST

3018 Water Street · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Osceola Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 WATER ST have any available units?
3018 WATER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 WATER ST have?
Some of 3018 WATER ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 WATER ST currently offering any rent specials?
3018 WATER ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 WATER ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 WATER ST is pet friendly.
Does 3018 WATER ST offer parking?
Yes, 3018 WATER ST offers parking.
Does 3018 WATER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 WATER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 WATER ST have a pool?
No, 3018 WATER ST does not have a pool.
Does 3018 WATER ST have accessible units?
No, 3018 WATER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 WATER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 WATER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
