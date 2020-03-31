Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3014 MANDELL DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3014 MANDELL DR
3014 Mandell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3014 Mandell Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Greenfield Manor
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3014 MANDELL DR have any available units?
3014 MANDELL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3014 MANDELL DR have?
Some of 3014 MANDELL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3014 MANDELL DR currently offering any rent specials?
3014 MANDELL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 MANDELL DR pet-friendly?
No, 3014 MANDELL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3014 MANDELL DR offer parking?
Yes, 3014 MANDELL DR does offer parking.
Does 3014 MANDELL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 MANDELL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 MANDELL DR have a pool?
No, 3014 MANDELL DR does not have a pool.
Does 3014 MANDELL DR have accessible units?
No, 3014 MANDELL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 MANDELL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 MANDELL DR does not have units with dishwashers.
