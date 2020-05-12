301 E Bay St Apt 404.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Downtown living at the historic Churchwell Lofts. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo has exposed brick and lots of natural light. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and island is open to the living room. Upstairs you will find a large loft area with mini wet bar and access to a balcony with river view. The owner suite and bath are also upstairs. Two other bedrooms are downstairs, each with private bath. Outside parking available in designated lot. Condo rules apply to tenant. Tenant pays $100 processing fee once approved. Application fee $60 per person over 18. Please review application instructions and Condo Association Rules avail from showing agent.