Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

301 E Bay St Apt 404

301 East Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
Downtown living at the historic Churchwell Lofts. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo has exposed brick and lots of natural light. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and island is open to the living room. Upstairs you will find a large loft area with mini wet bar and access to a balcony with river view. The owner suite and bath are also upstairs. Two other bedrooms are downstairs, each with private bath. Outside parking available in designated lot. Condo rules apply to tenant. Tenant pays $100 processing fee once approved. Application fee $60 per person over 18. Please review application instructions and Condo Association Rules avail from showing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 301 E Bay St Apt 404 have any available units?
301 E Bay St Apt 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 E Bay St Apt 404 have?
Some of 301 E Bay St Apt 404's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E Bay St Apt 404 currently offering any rent specials?
301 E Bay St Apt 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E Bay St Apt 404 pet-friendly?
No, 301 E Bay St Apt 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 301 E Bay St Apt 404 offer parking?
Yes, 301 E Bay St Apt 404 offers parking.
Does 301 E Bay St Apt 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 E Bay St Apt 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E Bay St Apt 404 have a pool?
No, 301 E Bay St Apt 404 does not have a pool.
Does 301 E Bay St Apt 404 have accessible units?
No, 301 E Bay St Apt 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E Bay St Apt 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 E Bay St Apt 404 has units with dishwashers.

