Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
301 E. BAY ST. #206
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 E. BAY ST. #206

301 E Bay St 206 · No Longer Available
Location

301 E Bay St 206, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
key fob access
lobby
301 EAST BAY ST. #206 32202 - 301 EAST BAY ST. #206

Rent...................................... $ 1000.00
ELECTRIC/WATER/SEWER $ JEA
GARBAGE..............................$ 13.00

TOTAL RENT .........................$ 1013.00

DOWNTOWN CHURCHWELL LOFTS (RENOVATED HISTORIC LOFT UNITS) (32202) 2nd Story Unit Combination Living Room / Dining Room Breakfast Bar Hardwood Floors Well Equipped Kitchen CH&A Washer / Dryer Gated Assigned Parking Common Rooftop Patio with Outdoor Kitchen Elevator & Keyless Entry to Lobby

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4337708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 E. BAY ST. #206 have any available units?
301 E. BAY ST. #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 E. BAY ST. #206 have?
Some of 301 E. BAY ST. #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 E. BAY ST. #206 currently offering any rent specials?
301 E. BAY ST. #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 E. BAY ST. #206 pet-friendly?
No, 301 E. BAY ST. #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 301 E. BAY ST. #206 offer parking?
Yes, 301 E. BAY ST. #206 does offer parking.
Does 301 E. BAY ST. #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 E. BAY ST. #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 E. BAY ST. #206 have a pool?
No, 301 E. BAY ST. #206 does not have a pool.
Does 301 E. BAY ST. #206 have accessible units?
No, 301 E. BAY ST. #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 E. BAY ST. #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 E. BAY ST. #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
