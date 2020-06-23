Rent Calculator
301 BAY ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
301 BAY ST
301 Bay St W
·
No Longer Available
Location
301 Bay St W, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
key fob access
lobby
- CHURCHWELL LOFTS (RENOVATED HISTORIC LOFT UNITS) (32202) - 2nd Story Unit - Combination Living Room / Dining Room - Breakfast Bar - Hardwood Floors - Well Equipped Kitchen - CH&A - Washer / Dryer - Gated Assigned Parking - Common Rooftop Patio with Outdoor Kitchen - Elevator & Keyless Entry to Lobby - Available 9/01/2018
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 BAY ST have any available units?
301 BAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 301 BAY ST have?
Some of 301 BAY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 301 BAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
301 BAY ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 BAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 301 BAY ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 301 BAY ST offer parking?
Yes, 301 BAY ST does offer parking.
Does 301 BAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 BAY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 BAY ST have a pool?
No, 301 BAY ST does not have a pool.
Does 301 BAY ST have accessible units?
No, 301 BAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 301 BAY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 BAY ST has units with dishwashers.
