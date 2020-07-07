Rent Calculator
2981 Riverside Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
2981 Riverside Ave
2981 Riverside Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2981 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2981 Riverside Ave have any available units?
2981 Riverside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2981 Riverside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2981 Riverside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2981 Riverside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2981 Riverside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2981 Riverside Ave offer parking?
No, 2981 Riverside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2981 Riverside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2981 Riverside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2981 Riverside Ave have a pool?
No, 2981 Riverside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2981 Riverside Ave have accessible units?
No, 2981 Riverside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2981 Riverside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2981 Riverside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2981 Riverside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2981 Riverside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
