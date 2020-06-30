All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2979 W 16TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2979 W 16TH ST
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

2979 W 16TH ST

2979 West 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2979 West 16th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Immediate move in available with background check and proof of sufficient income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2979 W 16TH ST have any available units?
2979 W 16TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2979 W 16TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2979 W 16TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2979 W 16TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2979 W 16TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2979 W 16TH ST offer parking?
No, 2979 W 16TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 2979 W 16TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2979 W 16TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2979 W 16TH ST have a pool?
No, 2979 W 16TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2979 W 16TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2979 W 16TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2979 W 16TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2979 W 16TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2979 W 16TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2979 W 16TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia