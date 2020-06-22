All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2975 EXORA CT

2975 Exora Court · No Longer Available
Location

2975 Exora Court, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2975 EXORA CT have any available units?
2975 EXORA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2975 EXORA CT have?
Some of 2975 EXORA CT's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2975 EXORA CT currently offering any rent specials?
2975 EXORA CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2975 EXORA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2975 EXORA CT is pet friendly.
Does 2975 EXORA CT offer parking?
No, 2975 EXORA CT does not offer parking.
Does 2975 EXORA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2975 EXORA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2975 EXORA CT have a pool?
No, 2975 EXORA CT does not have a pool.
Does 2975 EXORA CT have accessible units?
No, 2975 EXORA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2975 EXORA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2975 EXORA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
