2974 Thomas Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly updated 4BR 2BA home available immediately!!! Large rooms, fresh paint, brand new kitchen and baths, huge front porch to sit on, laundry hook ups in unit, large fenced in back yard, on a very quiet street. Pets considered with non refundable deposit.



Rent- $1050

Deposit- $1050



Requirements- 7 Years no felonies or evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.



Apply directly on our website- www.rentingjax.com



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.