All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2974 Thomas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2974 Thomas Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:54 PM

2974 Thomas Street

2974 Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2974 Thomas Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly updated 4BR 2BA home available immediately!!! Large rooms, fresh paint, brand new kitchen and baths, huge front porch to sit on, laundry hook ups in unit, large fenced in back yard, on a very quiet street. Pets considered with non refundable deposit.

Rent- $1050
Deposit- $1050

Requirements- 7 Years no felonies or evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent.

Apply directly on our website- www.rentingjax.com

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2974 Thomas Street have any available units?
2974 Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2974 Thomas Street have?
Some of 2974 Thomas Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2974 Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
2974 Thomas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2974 Thomas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2974 Thomas Street is pet friendly.
Does 2974 Thomas Street offer parking?
No, 2974 Thomas Street does not offer parking.
Does 2974 Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2974 Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2974 Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 2974 Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 2974 Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 2974 Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2974 Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2974 Thomas Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia