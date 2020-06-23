All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2972 Dignan St

Location

2972 Dignan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

pet friendly
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0fe6b3e0df ----
Located in the Fehrenbachs neighborhood, This spacious 1,061 sq.ft. 3BR/1BA home is beautifully done and waiting for a new family. Featuring appliances, new flooring, and fresh paint, this place is a site to see! Pet friendly with approval & fee. Please apply online. $500 GIFT CARD WITHIN 30 DAYS OF MOVE IN WITH A FULL DEPOSIT & SIGNED 18 MONTH LEASE BY 2/25! Section 8 accepted.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2972 Dignan St have any available units?
2972 Dignan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2972 Dignan St currently offering any rent specials?
2972 Dignan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2972 Dignan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2972 Dignan St is pet friendly.
Does 2972 Dignan St offer parking?
No, 2972 Dignan St does not offer parking.
Does 2972 Dignan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2972 Dignan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2972 Dignan St have a pool?
No, 2972 Dignan St does not have a pool.
Does 2972 Dignan St have accessible units?
No, 2972 Dignan St does not have accessible units.
Does 2972 Dignan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2972 Dignan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2972 Dignan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2972 Dignan St does not have units with air conditioning.
