2972 Dignan St

Located in the Fehrenbachs neighborhood, This spacious 1,061 sq.ft. 3BR/1BA home is beautifully done and waiting for a new family. Featuring appliances, new flooring, and fresh paint, this place is a site to see! Pet friendly with approval & fee. Please apply online. $500 GIFT CARD WITHIN 30 DAYS OF MOVE IN WITH A FULL DEPOSIT & SIGNED 18 MONTH LEASE BY 2/25! Section 8 accepted.



