All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2967 West Safeshelter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2967 West Safeshelter Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:10 AM

2967 West Safeshelter Drive

2967 Safeshelter Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Cobblestone
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2967 Safeshelter Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cobblestone

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2967 West Safeshelter Drive have any available units?
2967 West Safeshelter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2967 West Safeshelter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2967 West Safeshelter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2967 West Safeshelter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2967 West Safeshelter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2967 West Safeshelter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2967 West Safeshelter Drive offers parking.
Does 2967 West Safeshelter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2967 West Safeshelter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2967 West Safeshelter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2967 West Safeshelter Drive has a pool.
Does 2967 West Safeshelter Drive have accessible units?
No, 2967 West Safeshelter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2967 West Safeshelter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2967 West Safeshelter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2967 West Safeshelter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2967 West Safeshelter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia