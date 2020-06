Amenities

2/1 in a triplex. Very private Street close to the end of the street with no neighbors across the street. All tile, new paint. Call or text to set up an appointment to see today.

Everything you need is within one mile, Schools, Ruth N Upson Elementry, Wayman Academy of Arts, Dining, Gorgi;s BBQ, Famous Sandwiches, Parks, Murray Hill Four Corners Park, Banking and entertainment. You will enjoy this property for years to come. Please call Jack 561 305 5225 Please do not Email.