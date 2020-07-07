All apartments in Jacksonville
2960 Newell Blvd

2960 Newell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Newell Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d80f528063 ---- Work is finishing up at this property! Check back soon for more details, pictures, and to set up a showing! -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Newell Blvd have any available units?
2960 Newell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Newell Blvd have?
Some of 2960 Newell Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Newell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Newell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Newell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 Newell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2960 Newell Blvd offer parking?
No, 2960 Newell Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2960 Newell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 Newell Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Newell Blvd have a pool?
No, 2960 Newell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Newell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2960 Newell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Newell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Newell Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

