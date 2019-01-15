Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2953 W 10TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2953 W 10TH ST
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:00 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2953 W 10TH ST
2953 West 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2953 West 10th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have any available units?
2953 W 10TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2953 W 10TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2953 W 10TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 W 10TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST offer parking?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have a pool?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia