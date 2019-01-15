All apartments in Jacksonville
2953 W 10TH ST
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:00 AM

2953 W 10TH ST

2953 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2953 West 10th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 W 10TH ST have any available units?
2953 W 10TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2953 W 10TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2953 W 10TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 W 10TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST offer parking?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have a pool?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2953 W 10TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2953 W 10TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
