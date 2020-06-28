All apartments in Jacksonville
2950 W 2ND ST
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

2950 W 2ND ST

2950 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2950 West 2nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 W 2ND ST have any available units?
2950 W 2ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2950 W 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
2950 W 2ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 W 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 2950 W 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2950 W 2ND ST offer parking?
No, 2950 W 2ND ST does not offer parking.
Does 2950 W 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 W 2ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 W 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 2950 W 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 2950 W 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 2950 W 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 W 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 W 2ND ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 W 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 W 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
