2950 ST JOHNS AVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:14 PM

2950 ST JOHNS AVE

2950 Saint Johns Avenue · (904) 281-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2950 Saint Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Breathtaking views! Lovely riverfront condo in historic Avondale! This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit with washer/dryer. This unit is perfect for the professional who is looking for something turnkey and doesn't want to be bothered with making separate payments for utilities/services. Rent includes EVERYTHING: Furnished Unit! All major appliances, all kitchenware (silverware, pots, glasses, plates, etc) electric, cable, internet, a printer, and bi-weekly maid service.Pictures look great, but this unit shows much better in person! Setup your showing ASAP as this unit will not last long! Condo association has another layer of approval process for tenant after initial rental application. *see documents tab for docs, disclosure and landlord's lease.'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 ST JOHNS AVE have any available units?
2950 ST JOHNS AVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 ST JOHNS AVE have?
Some of 2950 ST JOHNS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 ST JOHNS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2950 ST JOHNS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 ST JOHNS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2950 ST JOHNS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2950 ST JOHNS AVE offer parking?
No, 2950 ST JOHNS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2950 ST JOHNS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 ST JOHNS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 ST JOHNS AVE have a pool?
No, 2950 ST JOHNS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2950 ST JOHNS AVE have accessible units?
No, 2950 ST JOHNS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 ST JOHNS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 ST JOHNS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
