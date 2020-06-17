2950 ST JOHNS AVE

Amenities

Breathtaking views! Lovely riverfront condo in historic Avondale! This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit with washer/dryer. This unit is perfect for the professional who is looking for something turnkey and doesn't want to be bothered with making separate payments for utilities/services. Rent includes EVERYTHING: Furnished Unit! All major appliances, all kitchenware (silverware, pots, glasses, plates, etc) electric, cable, internet, a printer, and bi-weekly maid service.Pictures look great, but this unit shows much better in person! Setup your showing ASAP as this unit will not last long! Condo association has another layer of approval process for tenant after initial rental application. *see documents tab for docs, disclosure and landlord's lease.'