Jacksonville, FL
2949 SUNSET ST
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

2949 SUNSET ST

2949 Sunset Street · No Longer Available
Location

2949 Sunset Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home features large living and dinning room with separate family room. Freshly painted interior, tile and wood look floors through out. Fenced yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 SUNSET ST have any available units?
2949 SUNSET ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2949 SUNSET ST have?
Some of 2949 SUNSET ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2949 SUNSET ST currently offering any rent specials?
2949 SUNSET ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 SUNSET ST pet-friendly?
No, 2949 SUNSET ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2949 SUNSET ST offer parking?
Yes, 2949 SUNSET ST offers parking.
Does 2949 SUNSET ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2949 SUNSET ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 SUNSET ST have a pool?
No, 2949 SUNSET ST does not have a pool.
Does 2949 SUNSET ST have accessible units?
No, 2949 SUNSET ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 SUNSET ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2949 SUNSET ST does not have units with dishwashers.
