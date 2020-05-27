2948 FORBES ST

Amenities

RIVERSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, take Park WEST to Cherry turn RIGHT to Forbes turn LEFT to sign. - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW), bonus room (could be 3rd small bedroom), hardwood floors, fireplace, built ins, central heat/air,ceiling fans, stackable washer/dryer, large back yard, detached garage, open front porch, approximately 1100 square feet, security deposit $1,285, owner may consider pets w/nonrefundable pet fee, 1 year lease, non smoking preferred [OVlb BK]available 2/1/2019