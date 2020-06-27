All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 24 2019 at 4:03 PM

2933 Napa Valley Court

Location

2933 Napa Valley Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Heights West

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second month ½ off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Napa Valley Court have any available units?
2933 Napa Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2933 Napa Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Napa Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Napa Valley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2933 Napa Valley Court is pet friendly.
Does 2933 Napa Valley Court offer parking?
No, 2933 Napa Valley Court does not offer parking.
Does 2933 Napa Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Napa Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Napa Valley Court have a pool?
Yes, 2933 Napa Valley Court has a pool.
Does 2933 Napa Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 2933 Napa Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Napa Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 Napa Valley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2933 Napa Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2933 Napa Valley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
