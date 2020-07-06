All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside

2933 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate, well preserved, Riverside-2 bedroom apt with washer and dryer! - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Duplex is complete with original hardwood floors, fireplace, laundry room with washer & dryer. This apartment has been very well preserved offering lots of classic charm in original details. The living room and dinning room are very spacious and the sun room is absolutely adorable. 2nd bedroom does not have a closet & is perfect for an office or guest room. The back courtyard is superb and is shared with downstairs neighbor. Water & Sewer are included.

*Please note this property is heated by Teco gas & cooled by window units

$1100.00 rent for 1 Adult
$11500.00 rent for 2 Adults (for extra water and sewer)

Cat Friendly only with non-ref pet fee of $200,Teco gas for heat, street or alley parking.

Michelle Sherrill
Licensed Sales Associate
(904)234-9696

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3218162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside have any available units?
2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside have?
Some of 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside is pet friendly.
Does 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside offer parking?
Yes, 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside offers parking.
Does 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside have a pool?
No, 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside have accessible units?
No, 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside does not have units with dishwashers.

