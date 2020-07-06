2933 Forbes St. - New Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate, well preserved, Riverside-2 bedroom apt with washer and dryer! - This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Duplex is complete with original hardwood floors, fireplace, laundry room with washer & dryer. This apartment has been very well preserved offering lots of classic charm in original details. The living room and dinning room are very spacious and the sun room is absolutely adorable. 2nd bedroom does not have a closet & is perfect for an office or guest room. The back courtyard is superb and is shared with downstairs neighbor. Water & Sewer are included.



*Please note this property is heated by Teco gas & cooled by window units



$1100.00 rent for 1 Adult

$11500.00 rent for 2 Adults (for extra water and sewer)



Cat Friendly only with non-ref pet fee of $200,Teco gas for heat, street or alley parking.



Michelle Sherrill

Licensed Sales Associate

(904)234-9696



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

www.centerbeamrealestate.com

904-701-3276



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3218162)