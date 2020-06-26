All apartments in Jacksonville
2923 W 2nd St

2923 West 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2923 West 2nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
accepts section 8
Come out and see this home. Home does not accept HUD/ SECTION 8 VOUCHERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2923 W 2nd St have any available units?
2923 W 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2923 W 2nd St have?
Some of 2923 W 2nd St's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2923 W 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2923 W 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2923 W 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2923 W 2nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2923 W 2nd St offer parking?
No, 2923 W 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2923 W 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2923 W 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2923 W 2nd St have a pool?
No, 2923 W 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2923 W 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 2923 W 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2923 W 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2923 W 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
