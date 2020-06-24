All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2919 W 3RD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2919 W 3RD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2919 W 3RD ST

2919 3rd St W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2919 3rd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 W 3RD ST have any available units?
2919 W 3RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 W 3RD ST have?
Some of 2919 W 3RD ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 W 3RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
2919 W 3RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 W 3RD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 W 3RD ST is pet friendly.
Does 2919 W 3RD ST offer parking?
No, 2919 W 3RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 2919 W 3RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 W 3RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 W 3RD ST have a pool?
No, 2919 W 3RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 2919 W 3RD ST have accessible units?
No, 2919 W 3RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 W 3RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 W 3RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia