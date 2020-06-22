All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2919 Stonehurst Road West

2919 Stonehurst Road West · No Longer Available
Location

2919 Stonehurst Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Stonehurst Road West have any available units?
2919 Stonehurst Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2919 Stonehurst Road West currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Stonehurst Road West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Stonehurst Road West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 Stonehurst Road West is pet friendly.
Does 2919 Stonehurst Road West offer parking?
No, 2919 Stonehurst Road West does not offer parking.
Does 2919 Stonehurst Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Stonehurst Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Stonehurst Road West have a pool?
No, 2919 Stonehurst Road West does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Stonehurst Road West have accessible units?
No, 2919 Stonehurst Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Stonehurst Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 Stonehurst Road West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 Stonehurst Road West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 Stonehurst Road West does not have units with air conditioning.
