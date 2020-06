Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Cute bungalow in convenient Lakewood area, 3 full bedrooms and two full baths, hard wood floors and tile throughout, screened porch, fenced backyard, 1 car garage and 2 car carport. Gas stove and fridge included. Tenant responsible for all utilities EXCEPT Propane- owner will cover cost of gas usage. Home is as-is, Home Owner to take care of any maintenance items and monthly exterior pest control. Tenant responsible for yard care/maint.