2916 KENT RD
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM
2916 KENT RD
2916 Kent Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2916 Kent Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Brackridge
Amenities
carport
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Concrete block construction. 1-car carport. Great location-near JTB, I-95 and St. Johns Town Center. Lawn service is included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2916 KENT RD have any available units?
2916 KENT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2916 KENT RD have?
Some of 2916 KENT RD's amenities include carport, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2916 KENT RD currently offering any rent specials?
2916 KENT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 KENT RD pet-friendly?
No, 2916 KENT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2916 KENT RD offer parking?
Yes, 2916 KENT RD offers parking.
Does 2916 KENT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 KENT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 KENT RD have a pool?
No, 2916 KENT RD does not have a pool.
Does 2916 KENT RD have accessible units?
No, 2916 KENT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 KENT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 KENT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
