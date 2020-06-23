All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2916 KENT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2916 KENT RD
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM

2916 KENT RD

2916 Kent Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2916 Kent Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Brackridge

Amenities

carport
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Concrete block construction. 1-car carport. Great location-near JTB, I-95 and St. Johns Town Center. Lawn service is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 KENT RD have any available units?
2916 KENT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 KENT RD have?
Some of 2916 KENT RD's amenities include carport, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 KENT RD currently offering any rent specials?
2916 KENT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 KENT RD pet-friendly?
No, 2916 KENT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2916 KENT RD offer parking?
Yes, 2916 KENT RD offers parking.
Does 2916 KENT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 KENT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 KENT RD have a pool?
No, 2916 KENT RD does not have a pool.
Does 2916 KENT RD have accessible units?
No, 2916 KENT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 KENT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 KENT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia