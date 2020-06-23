Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
2914 SALEM CT
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2914 SALEM CT
2914 Salem Court
No Longer Available
Location
2914 Salem Court, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Cute 3 Bedroom ! Bathroom Home in Arlington-Combination Living/Dining Room-Den-Carpet-CH&A-GAS STOVE-Washer/Dryer Hookup-1 Car Garage-Workshop/Storage Bldg-Fenced Yard-Off Street Parking-Pet Ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2914 SALEM CT have any available units?
2914 SALEM CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2914 SALEM CT have?
Some of 2914 SALEM CT's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2914 SALEM CT currently offering any rent specials?
2914 SALEM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 SALEM CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 SALEM CT is pet friendly.
Does 2914 SALEM CT offer parking?
Yes, 2914 SALEM CT offers parking.
Does 2914 SALEM CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 SALEM CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 SALEM CT have a pool?
No, 2914 SALEM CT does not have a pool.
Does 2914 SALEM CT have accessible units?
No, 2914 SALEM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 SALEM CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 SALEM CT does not have units with dishwashers.
