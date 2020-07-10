All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:55 AM

2910 Aubrey Ave

2910 Aubrey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2910 Aubrey Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Ribault

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
K-5: Sallye B. Mathis
6-8: Jean Ribault Middle
9-12: Jean Ribault

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Aubrey Ave have any available units?
2910 Aubrey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Aubrey Ave have?
Some of 2910 Aubrey Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Aubrey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Aubrey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Aubrey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2910 Aubrey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2910 Aubrey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Aubrey Ave offers parking.
Does 2910 Aubrey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Aubrey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Aubrey Ave have a pool?
No, 2910 Aubrey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Aubrey Ave have accessible units?
No, 2910 Aubrey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Aubrey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Aubrey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

