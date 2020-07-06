All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 291-3 Lowell Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
291-3 Lowell Ave.
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

291-3 Lowell Ave.

291-3 Lowell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

291-3 Lowell Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE3872825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291-3 Lowell Ave. have any available units?
291-3 Lowell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 291-3 Lowell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
291-3 Lowell Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291-3 Lowell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 291-3 Lowell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 291-3 Lowell Ave. offer parking?
No, 291-3 Lowell Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 291-3 Lowell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291-3 Lowell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291-3 Lowell Ave. have a pool?
No, 291-3 Lowell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 291-3 Lowell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 291-3 Lowell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 291-3 Lowell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 291-3 Lowell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291-3 Lowell Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 291-3 Lowell Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia