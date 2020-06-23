2909 St Johns Ave #8A

Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom condo in the historic district of Avondale! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**



Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the historic area of Avondale. This condo is located in The Avenues Condominiums, which is conveniently located off St Johns Avenue with great proximity to shops and dining! This 2 bedroom unit features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. It is located on the 2nd floor and has secured entry into the building. This unit has a large open living room/dining room combo. Two large oversized bedrooms and a huge covered patio overlooking the courtyard! Stackable washer/dryer are included. Please call today to schedule a showing!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



