Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2909 St Johns Ave #8A

2909 Saint Johns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Saint Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
courtyard
online portal
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom condo in the historic district of Avondale! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**

Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the historic area of Avondale. This condo is located in The Avenues Condominiums, which is conveniently located off St Johns Avenue with great proximity to shops and dining! This 2 bedroom unit features almost 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. It is located on the 2nd floor and has secured entry into the building. This unit has a large open living room/dining room combo. Two large oversized bedrooms and a huge covered patio overlooking the courtyard! Stackable washer/dryer are included. Please call today to schedule a showing!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE4614110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 St Johns Ave #8A have any available units?
2909 St Johns Ave #8A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 St Johns Ave #8A have?
Some of 2909 St Johns Ave #8A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 St Johns Ave #8A currently offering any rent specials?
2909 St Johns Ave #8A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 St Johns Ave #8A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 St Johns Ave #8A is pet friendly.
Does 2909 St Johns Ave #8A offer parking?
No, 2909 St Johns Ave #8A does not offer parking.
Does 2909 St Johns Ave #8A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2909 St Johns Ave #8A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 St Johns Ave #8A have a pool?
No, 2909 St Johns Ave #8A does not have a pool.
Does 2909 St Johns Ave #8A have accessible units?
No, 2909 St Johns Ave #8A does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 St Johns Ave #8A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 St Johns Ave #8A does not have units with dishwashers.
