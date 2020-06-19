All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2902 W 5th St

2902 5th St W · No Longer Available
Location

2902 5th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 OK
K-5:Annie R Morgan Elementary
6-8:Eugene J Butler Middle
9-12:William M Raines High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 W 5th St have any available units?
2902 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 W 5th St have?
Some of 2902 W 5th St's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 W 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
2902 W 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 W 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 2902 W 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2902 W 5th St offer parking?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 2902 W 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 W 5th St have a pool?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 2902 W 5th St have accessible units?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 W 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
