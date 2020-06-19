Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
2902 W 5th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
2902 W 5th St
2902 5th St W
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2902 5th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 OK
K-5:Annie R Morgan Elementary
6-8:Eugene J Butler Middle
9-12:William M Raines High
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2902 W 5th St have any available units?
2902 W 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2902 W 5th St have?
Some of 2902 W 5th St's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2902 W 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
2902 W 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 W 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 2902 W 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2902 W 5th St offer parking?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 2902 W 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 W 5th St have a pool?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 2902 W 5th St have accessible units?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 W 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2902 W 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
