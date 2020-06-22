All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2896 DIGNAN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2896 DIGNAN ST
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 AM

2896 DIGNAN ST

2896 Dignan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2896 Dignan Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 DIGNAN ST have any available units?
2896 DIGNAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2896 DIGNAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2896 DIGNAN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 DIGNAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2896 DIGNAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2896 DIGNAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 2896 DIGNAN ST does offer parking.
Does 2896 DIGNAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2896 DIGNAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 DIGNAN ST have a pool?
No, 2896 DIGNAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2896 DIGNAN ST have accessible units?
No, 2896 DIGNAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 DIGNAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2896 DIGNAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2896 DIGNAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2896 DIGNAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia