Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2890 Sand Castle Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2890 Sand Castle Lane
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2890 Sand Castle Lane
2890 Sand Castle Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2890 Sand Castle Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mayport Landing - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath in Atlantic Beach. Close to everything you would need. Totally renovated. Lovely yard space and views. Must see to appreciate.
(RLNE5467010)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2890 Sand Castle Lane have any available units?
2890 Sand Castle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2890 Sand Castle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2890 Sand Castle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2890 Sand Castle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2890 Sand Castle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2890 Sand Castle Lane offer parking?
No, 2890 Sand Castle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2890 Sand Castle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2890 Sand Castle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2890 Sand Castle Lane have a pool?
No, 2890 Sand Castle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2890 Sand Castle Lane have accessible units?
No, 2890 Sand Castle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2890 Sand Castle Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2890 Sand Castle Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2890 Sand Castle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2890 Sand Castle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia