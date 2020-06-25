All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 AM

2874 ROSSELLE ST

2874 Rosselle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2874 Rosselle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2874 ROSSELLE ST have any available units?
2874 ROSSELLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2874 ROSSELLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2874 ROSSELLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2874 ROSSELLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2874 ROSSELLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2874 ROSSELLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2874 ROSSELLE ST offers parking.
Does 2874 ROSSELLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2874 ROSSELLE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2874 ROSSELLE ST have a pool?
No, 2874 ROSSELLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2874 ROSSELLE ST have accessible units?
No, 2874 ROSSELLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2874 ROSSELLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2874 ROSSELLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2874 ROSSELLE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2874 ROSSELLE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

