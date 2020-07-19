All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019

2873 Taylor Hill Dr

2873 Taylor Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2873 Taylor Hill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Heights West

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 28th of Feb, Apply Now!
Receive 1 month of FREE rent when you sign a 13-Month Lease.*
*Leases and deposit must be signed and paid by 02/28/19 And Move in must take place
within 21 days

Property ID # 8082218001

Address - 2873 Taylor Hill Dr Jacksonville FL 32221

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2Sp2Xd9

Visit the following link to schedule a self showing

renter.rently.com/properties/692200

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property. It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

Freshly remodeled by RHSS Rentals, this Jacksonville, FL home has 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 2,038 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

Please note that this property is part of a Homeowners Association (HOA).
HOA application fee (and HOA security deposit, if applicable) may need to be paid by the RHSS-approved tenant, which is reimbursable upon presentation of receipt.
Upon submission of all requirements requested by the HOA, the HOA may take up to 30 days to review a tenant's application.
Move in date is subject to final review and approval of governing HOA. Additional information may be required.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm Name: Above and Beyond Realty LLC
Broker Name: Irma Lubin
Contact Number: (904)-442-6200
Email Address: aboveandbeyond07@gmail.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2Sp2Xd9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 Taylor Hill Dr have any available units?
2873 Taylor Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2873 Taylor Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2873 Taylor Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 Taylor Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2873 Taylor Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2873 Taylor Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 2873 Taylor Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2873 Taylor Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2873 Taylor Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 Taylor Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2873 Taylor Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 2873 Taylor Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2873 Taylor Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 Taylor Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2873 Taylor Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2873 Taylor Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2873 Taylor Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
