287 Cherokee Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:15 AM
287 Cherokee Street
287 Cherokee Street
No Longer Available
Location
287 Cherokee Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nestled in the shade trees. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home close to shopping and interstate - convenient location. Includes stove, fridge, inside laundry room, central heat and AC.
HUD OK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 287 Cherokee Street have any available units?
287 Cherokee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 287 Cherokee Street have?
Some of 287 Cherokee Street's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 287 Cherokee Street currently offering any rent specials?
287 Cherokee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Cherokee Street pet-friendly?
No, 287 Cherokee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 287 Cherokee Street offer parking?
No, 287 Cherokee Street does not offer parking.
Does 287 Cherokee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Cherokee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Cherokee Street have a pool?
No, 287 Cherokee Street does not have a pool.
Does 287 Cherokee Street have accessible units?
No, 287 Cherokee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Cherokee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Cherokee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
