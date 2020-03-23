2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

S RE INVESTMENTS LLC - Property Id: 210945



CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified)

This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850.00 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET.

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)

Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210945

