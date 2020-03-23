All apartments in Jacksonville
2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd
2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd

2869 Mc Coys Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2869 Mc Coys Creek Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
S RE INVESTMENTS LLC - Property Id: 210945

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified)
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850.00 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET.
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210945
Property Id 210945

(RLNE5497204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd have any available units?
2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd have?
Some of 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd offer parking?
No, 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd have a pool?
No, 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2869 Mccoys Creek Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
